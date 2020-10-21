IAA Awarded Patent for System and Method of Auction Management

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced it has been awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a “SYSTEM AND METHOD OF AUCTION MANAGEMENT.” The patent contains 20 claims that protect and recognize the innovations developed by IAA for the company’s AuctionNow platform, which allows online auction participants to monitor and bid in multiple auctions simultaneously.

U.S. Patent Number 10,810,659 describes information technology systems that facilitate participation in multiple auctions offered in different locations at the same time. In particular, the user interface facilitates instantaneous information exchange for one or more auctions, expands information seamlessly for a selected