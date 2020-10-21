Clearcover Launches Digital Auto Insurance Claims Process Developed with Snapsheet

Clearcover, announced Clear Claims, which advances the company’s digital claims process by offering drivers instant auto insurance claims processing and payment issuance for eligible claims faster than any other carrier. With the Clearcover app, once a claim is submitted, Clearcover automates coverage validation and determines eligibility instantly using a new machine learning model.

Partnering with Snapsheet, the provider of cloud-native claims management solutions, this digital-first approach will make it possible for customers to have payment issued on eligible claims in as little as 13 minutes of submission — an industry-leading claim adjustment turnaround time.

The two companies announced the partnership