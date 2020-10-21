CIECA Debuts Calibration Standards and Enhanced Scanning Standards for Collision Repair Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced today that the organization completed the 2020R2 Release of the CIECA Standards for the collision repair industry. The release includes new Calibration Standards developed by CIECA’s Calibration Committee and an enhancement to CIECA’s Scanning Standards.

“With the rise of ADAS technologies in vehicles today, it is necessary to calibrate the sensors as part of the repair,” said Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager/business analyst. “The industry identified the need to exchange this information among industry partners in the supply chain, and as a result, new standards were created by the CIECA Calibration