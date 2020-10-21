AkzoNobel Reports Sales Down Just 5% in Third Quarter Compared to 2019 and Up 1% on Constant Currency Basis

CEO says refinish outperforming market.
Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) announced that revenue for the third quarter 2020 were €2,398 million ($2,847.4 million), down 5% from the third quarter of 2019, but up 1% on a constant currency basis. Volumes were up 3%, showing strong demand for Decorative Paints, partly offset by lower volumes of Performance Coatings and unfavorable price/mix of 1%.
“We delivered an excellent performance for the third quarter, with revenue growth in constant currencies, and business return on sales up at 17.7% driven by strong discipline on margins and cost savings. These results were made possible
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.