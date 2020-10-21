AkzoNobel Reports Sales Down Just 5% in Third Quarter Compared to 2019 and Up 1% on Constant Currency Basis

CEO says refinish outperforming market.

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA; AKZOY) announced that revenue for the third quarter 2020 were €2,398 million ($2,847.4 million), down 5% from the third quarter of 2019, but up 1% on a constant currency basis. Volumes were up 3%, showing strong demand for Decorative Paints, partly offset by lower volumes of Performance Coatings and unfavorable price/mix of 1%.

“We delivered an excellent performance for the third quarter, with revenue growth in constant currencies, and business return on sales up at 17.7% driven by strong discipline on margins and cost savings. These results were made possible