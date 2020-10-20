PPG Reports Third Quarter Refinish Coatings Sales Down 10% Due to Pandemic Impact on Driving

PPG (NYSE:PPG) reported third quarter 2020 net sales of about $3.7 billion, down approximately 4% versus the prior year. Selling prices increased by 1.3%. Sales volumes were down about 5% versus the prior year, which reflect ongoing negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Acquisition-related sales added less than 1% to sales growth, and the year-over-year impact from foreign currency translation was minimal.

According to the company, sales volumes for automotive refinish coatings improved significantly compared with the prior sequential quarter, but still declined about 10% on a year-over-year basis. Automotive refinish coatings sales volumes in China were higher than