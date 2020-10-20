Collision Repair Industry Production Increase in July and August on Month-Over-Month Basis

Employment improved each month since low in April when coronavirus business restrictions took hold and lowered driving and accidents.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the final July and preliminary August employment, hours worked and wages shows continued improvement overall. However, while the declines in July and August compared to the previous year have improved, they are running mid-single digit percentages below 2019.

While the employment and hours worked data in May and June BLS statistics were likely helped by government support programs such as the Paycheck