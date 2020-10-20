CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced the expansion of its digital customer experience offering to include two-way, real-time text capabilities. Available today, CCC Quick Chat provides dynamic two-way texting to make it easy for insurers to engage with policyholders throughout the customer journey – from policy to claims and across all lines of business. In addition to offering enterprise capabilities, Quick Chat deeply integrates with CCC’s proven mobile and AI-powered claims solutions, enabling real-time text conversations across each phase of a claim, speeding the process while meeting the demands of today’s mobile-first consumer. Quick Chat is generally available for any
CCC Introduces Two-Way, Real-Time Texting to Connect Insurers and Policyholders
