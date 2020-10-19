CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Registration Opens for 2020 MSO Symposium

Registration Opens for 2020 MSO Symposium

By Leave a Comment

Free virtual event takes place week of November 9.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that registration is now open for its 9th MSO Symposium. ASA  announced earlier this month that the 9th installment of the MSO Symposium would take place as a five-day virtual event the week of November 9th and that for the first time ever, the program is open to the entire industry and at no cost.

MSO Symposium logoThe 2020 MSO Symposium will run as a series of 90-minute, daily webinar sessions that provide insight and guidance on the most important issues in the automotive collision

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey