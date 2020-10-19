Procolor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

ProColor Collision Georgetown, a 9,000-square foot facility located in Georgetown, Ontario, Canada, has become the latest collision repair center to join the ProColor Collision network.

Daryll O’Keefe, Regional Vice President for Fix Network Ontario, said that Georgetown is an important city for ProColor Collision’s nationwide expansion, pointing to the city’s growing population and an increasing regional demand for advanced collision repair services.

ProColor Collision Georgetown is another feather in the cap of owner entrepreneur John Tsatsos, an industry veteran with over 43 years of experience in the collision repair business. In 1995, he launched Rite Way Auto and currently owns