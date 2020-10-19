IAA Relocates St. Louis East Branch to Larger Facility

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced the relocation and expansion of its St. Louis East branch to Caseyville, Illinois. This new location, approximately twelve miles from St. Louis, Mo., updates the branch facilities and supports IAA’s growth in this expanding market. The new site accommodates the increased capacity needs of the company’s customers.

“IAA is pleased to further serve our growing client needs in the St. Louis metro area,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “We continue to strategically invest in our facilities to provide an industry leading experience for buying and selling vehicles. The relocated and expanded St. Louis