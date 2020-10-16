State Farm Makes $100 Million Pledge to Close Racial Equity and Justice Gaps

To promote change State Farm is pledging $100 million over five years to support minority communities and issues of racial equity and justice. This is just one part of the insurer’s ongoing efforts to bring about change.

“State Farm has a long history and commitment to social justice,” said Victor Terry, Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Public Affairs at State Farm. “Today, we take our latest step in this important journey. Doing nothing is unacceptable. Powerful solutions must be brought to the table, and we need a lot of people at the table, too.”

The $100 million contribution