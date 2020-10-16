John Bean Becomes WorldSkills Global Partner

WorldSkills International announced that John Bean, the wheel alignment and ADAS-calibration equipment supplier, has become a Global Partner.

John Bean will support Automobile Technology with Wheel Alignment and Calibration equipment at WorldSkills Shanghai 2021.

John Bean’s precision equipment includes Wheel Aligners, ADAS-calibration tools, Tire Changers, Wheel Balancers and Lifts designed and manufactured to the highest standards.

Alexander Amiri, Director of Sponsorship and Partnership at WorldSkills International said, “We are very pleased to welcome such a world class company to WorldSkills. Their support will ensure we drive up excellence in Automobile Technology and keep those skills at the cutting edge of