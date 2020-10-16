EU Passenger Car Registrations Up Over 3% in September Compared to Last Year

Even with increase, for the first nine months registrations are down nearly 30%.

In another sign of an improving global automotive economy, in September the EU passenger car market registered the first increase of the year compared to 2019. Registrations grew by 3.1% last month to reach 933,987 new cars sold across the European Union.

September new vehicle sales also increased in the U.S. compared to last year.

In September 2020, the EU passenger car market registered the first increase of the year. Registrations grew by 3.1% last month to reach 933,987 new cars sold across the 27 member states