CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Andrea Giunta Named Vice President, Science and Technology, Color at PPG

Andrea Giunta Named Vice President, Science and Technology, Color at PPG

By Leave a Comment

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced the appointment of Andrea Giunta as vice president, science and technology (S&T), color, effective Oct. 1. Reporting to David Bem, PPG vice president, S&T and chief technology officer, Giunta will lead the company’s corporate color organization and strategic color direction to enable activities such as automated color matching and digital color renderings.

Andrea Giunta was appointed PPG vice president, science and technology, color, effective Oct. 1.

Giunta joined PPG in 1997 as technical director as part of PPG’s acquisition of the Max Meyer Coatings Company. In 2000, he became the refinish technical director for the Europe, Middle

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey