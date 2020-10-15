CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Ontario

CSN Collision Centres announced the addition of CSN Lew Carlaw in Campbellford, Ontario, Canada to its collision repair network.

The Carlaw family has been a staple in the automotive collision repair industry for over 60 years. For the Carlaw family the automotive repair industry is one they know well. Following in the footsteps of the Carlaw family, Joe, Matt, and Luanne were raised around the collision and restoration business. Working their way from the ground up like their father, Lew, they all now have the opportunity to work alongside him and are committed to taking the business to the next