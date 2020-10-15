Collision Repair Education Foundation Partners with 90 I-CAR Volunteer Committees on Fundraiser

Winter virtual golf fundraiser, sponsored by PPG, will benefit local collision repair school programs.

To raise additional support for high school and college collision school programs, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) will be collaborating with 90 I-CAR Volunteer Committee groups nationwide on a winter virtual golf fundraiser, exclusively sponsored by PPG Automotive. More information and registration is available online at the Foundation website.

The event will be a private tournament within TopGolf’s online game, which will be held from Friday, November 20 through Sunday, December 20. Golfers will be able to play an unlimited number of rounds of virtual golf during those 30 days, while viewing an in-game leaderboard to see how they are doing compared to others golfing from around the country.

To help raise additional funds for local collision school programs, when paying their $25 registration fee online, golfers will be able to select one of the 90 participating I-CAR volunteer committees and $20 of their registration fee will be reinvested into collision schools in that specific market.

Ford Performance Racing School has donated two passes, a $4,000 value, that will be awarded to the virtual gofer with the best score at the end of the tournament.

I-CAR CEO & President John Van Alstyne said, “What a fantastic way to support an important cause. A couple I-CAR Committees worked with CREF to innovate their normal golf outing fundraisers in the face of COVID earlier this year with great success, and the same can be expected here. I-CAR Committees across the US are increasingly focused on supporting career technical schools as our industry seeks more qualified and capable talent. This event will be a fun and easy way to support that goal.”

Tom Wolf, CREF Board of Trustees Chair and PPG Automotive Refinish Director of Business Development noted, “PPG is proud to continue supporting CREF’s efforts to help collision programs, students, and instructors and this is a creative way to get not only the industry but general public supporting their local schools. While we are limited on the number of golfers that attend our annual CREF summer golf fundraiser, this virtual event allows for thousands to participate, knowing that their registration fee will be reinvested back into their local schools.”