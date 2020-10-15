CollisionWeek

Bosch and Mitchell Collaborate on New Diagnostic Tool

Mitchell and Bosch Automotive Service Solutions introduced the MD-500, a new wireless tablet that technicians can use to more efficiently manage the repair process. The MD-500 is the latest addition to the Mitchell Diagnostics product suite and product availability is expected before the end of the year.

Mitchell logo squareAs vehicle complexity increases, collision repairers must quickly and accurately assess damage, complete the appraisal and perform the necessary repair work. The MD-500 simplifies the process by incorporating Bosch’s best-in-class vehicle coverage and hardware with the ability to run Mitchell’s full suite of cloud-based solutions—including Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures.

