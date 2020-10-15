AkzoNobel Named New Vendor of the Year by Advance Auto Parts

AkzoNobel announced that it has been named the New Vendor of the Year by Advance Auto Parts.

According to remarks made by Advance during the award presentation, “AkzoNobel has shown the highest level of commitment to training, sales support, marketing support and advancing market share than any vendor in their product category in Advance history.”

“We are very grateful to the team at Advance for recognizing AkzoNobel with such an honor,” said John Griffin, Commercial Director, AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings – Americas. “I want to thank our entire Advance support team, who have shown that a dedicated group of