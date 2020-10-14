NADA 2021 Show Moves to Fully Virtual Experience

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) announced that NADA Show 2021 will transition to an all-virtual event experience. Show registration will open in the coming weeks. Information on all aspects of the show is available online.

Originally slated to be held in New Orleans in January, NADA Show 2021 will now be held from Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Thursday, Feb. 11, and will offer more than 60 educational workshops and sessions, franchise meetings with OEM partners, an online NADA Expo and more. The Auto Industry Event of the Year will also feature NADA Academy instructors, legislative and regulatory experts and