CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NADA 2021 Show Moves to Fully Virtual Experience

NADA 2021 Show Moves to Fully Virtual Experience

By Leave a Comment

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) announced that NADA Show 2021 will transition to an all-virtual event experience. Show registration will open in the coming weeks. Information on all aspects of the show is available online.

NADA Show 2021 logoOriginally slated to be held in New Orleans in January, NADA Show 2021 will now be held from Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Thursday, Feb. 11, and will offer more than 60 educational workshops and sessions, franchise meetings with OEM partners, an online NADA Expo and more. The Auto Industry Event of the Year will also feature NADA Academy instructors, legislative and regulatory experts and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey