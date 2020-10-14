Mitchell Introduces Extended-Realty Hands-Free Solution for Collision Repair Facilities

Mitchell announced the release of Mitchell Intelligent Vision, the industry’s first Extended Reality (XR) hands-free solution integrated into the collision repair workflow. Introduced last year as a proof of concept, the solution is being featured at the company’s mPower Conference, a virtual event being held this week, and shipping is expected before the end of the year.

The Mitchell Intelligent Vision solution is designed to improve the speed, efficiency and accuracy of the collision repair workflow—from vehicle check in to check out. Mitchell collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and RealWear, Inc. on its delivery, leveraging the Qualcomm Snapdragon Mobile