ASE Entry-Level Certification Offers Career Building Credential

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) offers Entry-Level certification, the first step in building career credentials as an automotive service professional.
Entry level collision certifications include:
- Mechanical and Electrical
- Non-structural Analysis and Damage Repair
- Painting and Refinishing
- Structural Analysis and Damage Repair
“The ASE Entry-Level certification tests are designed to indicate a substantial level of practical, knowledge-based readiness for the workforce in those seeking a career in the automotive service industry,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “These tests are intended for students in career and technical programs and are a predictable gauge for future success with
