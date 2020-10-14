ASE Entry-Level Certification Offers Career Building Credential

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) offers Entry-Level certification, the first step in building career credentials as an automotive service professional.

Entry level collision certifications include:

Mechanical and Electrical

Non-structural Analysis and Damage Repair

Painting and Refinishing

Structural Analysis and Damage Repair

“The ASE Entry-Level certification tests are designed to indicate a substantial level of practical, knowledge-based readiness for the workforce in those seeking a career in the automotive service industry,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “These tests are intended for students in career and technical programs and are a predictable gauge for future success with