Ford Partners with Verisk to Offer Telematics Data to Insurers

Vehicle manufacturer joins the Verisk Data Exchange to enable insurers to deliver usage-based insurance benefits.

Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has joined the Verisk Data Exchange. Owners of eligible Ford and Lincoln vehicles will soon have easy access to usage-based insurance programs from the many U.S. auto insurers that connect to the Exchange—including three of the ten largest U.S. carriers.

Following the State Farm and Metromile partnership announcements earlier this year, Ford’s collaboration with Verisk further expands its insurance offerings, delivering on its commitment to connecting customers to valuable services that