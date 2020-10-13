Certified Collision Group Adds 100th New Affiliate in 2020

The Certified Collision Group (CCG) it added its 100th new independent affiliate location for the year 2020 continuing its five-year run of consistent and exponential growth. In December, the network had over 400 locations.

“This year has challenged all of us, yet we remain confident in our founding principles of leveling the playing field on behalf of the top independent collision repairers,” stated Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are devoted to doing all we can to support our independent owner-operators who are performing best-in-class repairs and providing the industry’s finest customer service.”

“We continue to grow our internal