Assured Performance Partners with FCA on Alfa Romeo Certified Collision Repair Network

Assured Performance announced a partnership with FCA to enable collision repair providers to begin the process of becoming Alfa Romeo Certified. While this certification remains separate from that of FCA, it is made possible due to an exclusive strategic agreement for Assured Performance Network to manage the Alfa Romeo Certified Collision Repair Facility program.

This makes Alfa Romeo and FCA integral strategic partners in leveraging the joint-effort collision repair facility certification services, infrastructure, and turnkey programs offered by Assured Performance Certified Collision Care.

This new program allows dealers and independent collision repair facilities to meet the qualifications necessary to be