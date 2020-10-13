AkzoNobel Introduces Connect API to Share Collision Repair Shop Data with Third Party Software

AkzoNobel announced Connect, its latest digital innovation to enhance efficiency in collision repair shops in North America. The application programming interface (API) facilitates the exchange of data between AkzoNobel’s digital applications such as Carbeat and MIXIT and third-party software applications used by collision repair customers.

Connect delivers several advantages for collision repair customers: It drives efficiency in the body shop as it reduces time for data entry into multiple software while increasing the accuracy of data. Overall it makes businesses more connected and efficient. The user doesn’t interact with the application itself as it is an API. The software runs