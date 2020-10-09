Waymo Opens Full Driverless Taxi Service to Public in Phoenix

In a blog post, Waymo announced yesterday that it was opening its fully driverless taxi service to the general public in Phoenix, Ariz. Waymo had announced in 2017 its vehicles had started operating on public roads in the Phoenix, Ariz. market without drivers as part of an early rider program.

“Beginning today, October 8, we’re excited to open up our fully driverless offering to Waymo One riders,” the company announced in the post. “In the near term, 100% of our rides will be fully driverless. We expect our new fully driverless service to be very popular, and we’re thankful to