U.S. Gasoline Consumption Increased for Fourth Week in a Row on Week Ending October 2

Four-week moving average at best level compared to last year since state shutdowns began in March.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending October 2 was up versus the previous week and the four-week moving average dropped under the 9-10% range below last year’s levels it was in since early summer.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is a leading indicator of traffic volume that influences auto claims.

For the week ending October 2, gasoline consumption was up 4.3% versus the previous week. This is the fourth week-on-week gain in