PPG Projects Strong Third Quarter Financial Results

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that its third quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $1.90 and $1.94. This compares to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.67 in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, the company now anticipates that sales volumes versus the third quarter 2019 will be down about 5%, which is below the lower-end of the previously communicated guidance range of down 6% to 11%.

According to the company the projected results include strong year-over-year sales volume growth in PPG’s global architectural coatings businesses and as well as improved automotive OEM demand.

