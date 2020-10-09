CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Announces Partnership with Sherwin-Williams

Fix Auto UK Announces Partnership with Sherwin-Williams

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK announced a new partnership with Sherwin-Williams’ Automotive Finishes division. This further supports the network by offering access to the latest products, technology, color tools, and world-class service that Sherwin-Williams provides. This partnership will provide Fix Auto UK with its first direct supply agreement with a paint and coatings provider.

Fix Auto LogoCommenting on the new relationship, Ian Pugh, Fix Auto UK’s Managing Director, said: “The innovative and fresh approach Sherwin-Williams has taken to the market is perfectly aligned to the needs and ambitions of Fix Auto UK. We look forward to developing this relationship and continuing to bring additional

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey