Fix Auto UK Announces Partnership with Sherwin-Williams

Fix Auto UK announced a new partnership with Sherwin-Williams’ Automotive Finishes division. This further supports the network by offering access to the latest products, technology, color tools, and world-class service that Sherwin-Williams provides. This partnership will provide Fix Auto UK with its first direct supply agreement with a paint and coatings provider.
Commenting on the new relationship, Ian Pugh, Fix Auto UK’s Managing Director, said: “The innovative and fresh approach Sherwin-Williams has taken to the market is perfectly aligned to the needs and ambitions of Fix Auto UK. We look forward to developing this relationship and continuing to bring additional
