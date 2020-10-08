U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Up 4% Year-on-Year in September

LMC Automotive sees unexpected strength in new vehicle market, raises annual sales forecast.

U.S. September light vehicle sales grew by 4% on a Year-over-Year (YoY) basis, to 1.34 million units, pushing the selling rate to 16.3 mn units and marking the first month above the 16 million threshold since the start of the pandemic, according to actuals from LMC Automotive, the independent automotive global forecasting and market intelligence company. The September result also made Q3 the best performing quarter, down by 10%, compared to a decline of 13% in Q1 and a plunge of 33% in Q2.

September benefited from