Susquehanna Private Capital Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in Pennsylvania, Forms Quality Collision Group

Susquehanna Private Capital, LLC (SPC) announced the acquisition of Brandywine Coach Works a multiple collision repair shop facility operator with four centers that is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pa. In conjunction with the announcement, SPC announced the formation of Quality Collision Group (QCG), a holding company that will pursue strategic acquisitions of auto repair facilities throughout the U.S.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

QCG is led by industry veteran Jerod Guerin, who brings more than a decade of automotive industry executive experience to the organization. QCG employs a team of 90 operating across its four Pennsylvania locations and