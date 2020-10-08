CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Susquehanna Private Capital Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in Pennsylvania, Forms Quality Collision Group

Susquehanna Private Capital Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in Pennsylvania, Forms Quality Collision Group

By Leave a Comment

Susquehanna Private Capital, LLC (SPC) announced the acquisition of Brandywine Coach Works a multiple collision repair shop facility operator with four centers that is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pa. In conjunction with the announcement, SPC announced the formation of Quality Collision Group (QCG), a holding company that will pursue strategic acquisitions of auto repair facilities throughout the U.S.

Quality Collision Group logoTerms of the transaction were not disclosed.

QCG is led by industry veteran Jerod Guerin, who brings more than a decade of automotive industry executive experience to the organization. QCG employs a team of 90 operating across its four Pennsylvania locations and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey