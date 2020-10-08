Patrick Brown Named President and CEO of OEConnection

OEConnection LLC (OEC), the leading technology provider to automotive original equipment manufacturers, has announced the appointment of Patrick C. Brown as its new President and CEO. Patrick succeeds Chuck Rotuno who was named Executive Chairman. These changes are effective immediately.

Brown brings extensive experience running high-growth companies in the FinTech, InsurTech and automotive industries. Most recently Brown served as President and CEO at Innovative Aftermarket Systems (IAS), a leading provider of technology and finance & insurance (F&I) solutions to the automotive industry. IAS is one of the largest F&I providers in the US, serving more than 6,000 dealerships across the