Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Southern California

Crash Champions, LLC announced the acquisition of Fountain Valley Bodyworks, Inc., the largest family owned MSO with two locations in Orange County, Calif. With the addition of Fountain Valley Bodyworks, Crash Champions now has 25 shops in Southern California. Crash Champions has 47 total locations across Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, Missouri, and California.

Founded in 1974 by industry veteran Dave March, Fountain Valley Bodyworks is a trusted partner of regional and national insurance carriers and known for its commitment to quality service. The company’s highly regarded shops are operated by a veteran workforce responsible for generating over $18 million of annual