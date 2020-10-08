CollisionWeek

Axalta Extends Free Online Curriculum Offering to All Vocational Schools

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) today announced that its online refinish curriculum is available to all vocational schools at no charge. This offering, which originally began as a pilot program with just a few vocational schools, is being extended to support all vocational schools in North America and their students, specifically at a time when distance learning is so critical to education.

Axalta logoAxalta’s online curriculum, available to both vocational high schools and secondary schools, will help educate students who may otherwise be learning through in-person instruction. The multi-week curriculum covers all facets of a collision repair shop, including customer service, detailing, body

