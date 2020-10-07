Private Equity Firm Seeks Delisting of Opus Group Shares

Firm formed by Searchlight Capital Partners and Opus CEO controls more than 90% of the publicly-traded shares.
Ograi BidCo AB announced it now controls of more than 90 per cent of the shares in Opus Group AB (publ) and is seeking a delisting of the firms share and initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares. The price paid in the transaction resulting in Ograi exceeding the 90 per cent threshold was SEK 10.70 ($1.19) per share. With just over 290 million shares outstanding, the price values the firm at more than $345 million.
