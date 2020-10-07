CSN Adds Collision Repair Facility to Network in Calgary

CSN has announced that CSN Autolab in Calgary, Alberta, Canada is the latest collision repair facility to join its network.

The leadership team at CSN Autolab consists of three childhood friends whose relationships date back to elementary school. CSN Autolab CEO, Ryley Churchill, got his start in the collision repair industry as a detailer fresh out of high school. From there he transitioned into a collision damage analyst position and eventually became the Western Canadian Business Development Manager under another banner. Curtis Proulx, CSN Autolab’s CTO, had thrived on the shop floor from a young age leading him to take