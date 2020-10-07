Copart Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced the appointment of three new members to its senior executive leadership team including Chief Operating Officer Steve Powers, Chief Marketing and Product Officer Scott Booker, and Chief Financial Officer John North. All three executives will work from Copart’s global headquarters in Dallas, Texas and will report to Copart President Jeff Liaw.

Steve Powers, previously Copart’s Eastern Division VP of Operations, was recently promoted to become Copart’s COO. Steve leads Copart’s operations team, consisting of over 5,000 employees across more than 200 locations, optimizing processes and technology to ensure excellent service for Copart’s customers and members.

Following