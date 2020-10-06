CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Root Insurance Parent Files for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Root Insurance Parent Files for Proposed Initial Public Offering

By Leave a Comment

Root, Inc., the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Root intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market, under the ticker symbol ROOT.

Root Insurance logoGoldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities will act as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey