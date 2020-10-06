Root Insurance Parent Files for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Root, Inc., the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Root intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market, under the ticker symbol ROOT.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities will act as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank