Mitchell Cloud Estimating Now Available in Canada

Mitchell today announced the availability of Mitchell Cloud Estimating in Canada. Carriers and collision repairers can use the cloud-based application to write estimates from anywhere and from any Internet-enabled Microsoft Windows, Apple iOS or Google Android device—including their smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Mitchell Cloud Estimating provides seamless access to integrated OEM repair procedures as the estimate is developed, reducing research time. The solution operates within Mitchell’s Connect platform where vehicle images and scans from Mitchell Diagnostics are available in the card-based user interface.

Additionally, the scalable, cloud-based architecture allows insurers and collision repairers to quickly deploy Mitchell Cloud Estimating across