Industrial Finishes & Systems Opens Distribution Center in California

Industrial Finishes & Systems Inc. announced the opening of a distribution center in Escondido, California.

“Escondido is a very strategic market from both a geographic and business standpoint. Escondido’s position just south of our current California locations allows us to provide exceptional service to customers in the area. We look forward to bringing our broad product offerings, technical expertise, business systems, and outstanding support to customers in the region,” said Glenn Duckworth, president of Industrial Finishes & Systems.

The new location joins Industrial Finishes’ California locations in Rancho Cordova, Fremont, Concord, Fresno, Bakersfield, Oxnard, Pacoima, and City of Industry.

