IAA Opens New Location in Los Angeles Market

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced a new branch location in the Los Angeles, California market. Increasing IAA’s significant footprint in the area, this new location will serve the expanding needs of local selling clients.

“The new IAA Los Angeles South branch provides needed additional storage inventory space in this key market,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “The location aligns perfectly with IAA’s ongoing expansion strategy to invest in real estate located within growing regions to better serve our buyer and seller communities.”

The new branch is located at 1903 N. Blinn Avenue, in Wilmington, Calif.