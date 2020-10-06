CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Opens New Location in Los Angeles Market

IAA Opens New Location in Los Angeles Market

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced a new branch location in the Los Angeles, California market. Increasing IAA’s significant footprint in the area, this new location will serve the expanding needs of local selling clients.

Insurance Auto Auctions logo “The new IAA Los Angeles South branch provides needed additional storage inventory space in this key market,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “The location aligns perfectly with IAA’s ongoing expansion strategy to invest in real estate located within growing regions to better serve our buyer and seller communities.”

The new branch is located at 1903 N. Blinn Avenue, in Wilmington, Calif.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey