CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / KPA and California New Car Dealers Association Announce Safety and Compliance Partnership

KPA and California New Car Dealers Association Announce Safety and Compliance Partnership

By Leave a Comment

KPA and the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) announced a partnership to support the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) efforts of the nearly 1,200 franchised car dealers throughout the state. As an EHS licensed vendor of the CNCDA, KPA’s EHS software, compliance training, and safety consulting services will help dealers maintain a compliant and productive workplace.

 KPA Services LLC logo“Workplace safety has never been more important as dealers navigate the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires continue to burn throughout the state,” said Brian Maas, President, CNCDA. “The partnership with KPA is exciting as we work to support our dealers’

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey