Bo Fisher Honored with Mort Schwartz Excellence in Education Award

Bo Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher Auto Parts, was recently honored with the Mort Schwartz Excellence in Education Award by the Auto Care Association. The award was announced during the association’s Fall Leadership Days, held last month.

 Fisher Auto Parts“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition, especially when the award is named after one of the titans of the automotive aftermarket,” said Fisher. “My dad stressed the importance of training and education throughout his career and we are proud to have continued to honor his legacy with our scholarship and training programs.”

For decades, Fisher has continued and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

