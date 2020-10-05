CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ’s Virtual Annual Meeting to Focus on Insurance Claim Settlement Issues

Plans examination of New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual 2020 Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (EDT) via Zoom.  

AASP/NJThe focus of the meeting will be on the New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act (A1659). Members of the association will be on hand to provide an overview of the legislation. In addition, Jay Feinman, Rutgers Law professor and author of Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It, will describe the

