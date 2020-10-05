AASP/NJ’s Virtual Annual Meeting to Focus on Insurance Claim Settlement Issues

Plans examination of New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act.
The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual 2020 Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (EDT) via Zoom.
The focus of the meeting will be on the New Jersey Insurance Fair Conduct Act (A1659). Members of the association will be on hand to provide an overview of the legislation. In addition, Jay Feinman, Rutgers Law professor and author of Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It, will describe the
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.