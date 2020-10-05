2019 Fatality Data Show Continued Annual Decline in Traffic Deaths

Second quarter 2020 projections show reduced overall fatalities but confirms trend toward risky driving behaviors during coronavirus crisis.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a preview of 2019 data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and preliminary estimates for the first half of 2020. Alongside the release of the 2019 preview data and 2020 first-half fatality projections, the agency issued two companion reports, Special Report: Examination of the Traffic Safety Environment During the Second Quarter of 2020 and Drug and Alcohol Prevalence in Seriously and Fatally Injured Road Users Before and During the COVID-19 Public