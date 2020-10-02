CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IIHS Reports Crash Rates for Drivers in their 70s Drop Below Middle-Aged Drivers

IIHS Reports Crash Rates for Drivers in their 70s Drop Below Middle-Aged Drivers

By Leave a Comment

Drivers in their 70s are now less likely to be involved in a fatal crash than those in their prime working years, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has found. That’s a remarkable reversal for a generation of drivers once thought to be an outsize threat to themselves and others on the road.

Licensed drivers over 70 and fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers by age group, 1997-2018

The number of older drivers has grown rapidly over the past two decades. But better health and safer vehicles, as well as possible benefits from infrastructure improvements and changes to licensing policies, have prevented an accompanying spike in crashes. Not only do

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey