Estimator Benefits from Collision Repair Education Foundation Scholarships and Industry Support

Justin Furman, an estimator at Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Mich., is on the fast track to becoming a manager and largely credits his career successes to the support he received from the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and PPG.

“The scholarships I received from the industry enabled me to graduate college with a bachelor’s degree in Technology Management, virtually debt-free,” Furman said.

“Unburdened by worries about college debt, I was able to focus my attention on my passion for the automotive industry,” Furman added. “Additionally, my relationship with CREF provided a solid foundation to show the industry that I’m