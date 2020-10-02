Consumer Sentiment Continued to Rise in September

Despite increase, substantial portion of population still suffering from job losses and reduced income.

Consumer sentiment continued to improve in late September, with the Sentiment Index reaching its highest level in six months, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Consumer Sentiment Index was 80.4 in September, up from 74.1 in August but still well below February’s pre-pandemic peak of 101.0 and last September’s 93.2. The Expectations Index was 75.6 in September, up from 68.5 in August, and well below the 2020 peak of 92.1. The Current Conditions Index was 87.8 in September, up from 82.9 in