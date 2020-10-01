Uni-Select Says Market Conditions Improved in July and August

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) provided a business update for July and August, including market conditions in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., its organic sales growth, the status of its Continuous Improvement Plan and its financial position.

According to the company, key industry metrics in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. are showing clear signs of recovery. In the U.S., claim counts are gradually recovering, in Canada, traffic levels are getting closer to the 2019 level and in the U.K., transport use has essentially returned to more normalized levels.

Uni-Select’s sales trend improved progressively month after month to reach a 10.9%