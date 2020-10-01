CollisionWeek

Traffic Volume in July Down Over 11% Compared to 2019

While driving was starting to increase as state lockdowns eased, travel remained considerably below previous year levels.

Travel volume in July decreased substantially on a year-over-year basis. July’s result is the fifth straight monthly decline in traffic volume compared to the same month in 2019 driven by the pandemic. While traffic volume had been up over 2% in both January and February compared to the previous year, March started the string of declines at 18.9% below March 2019. April represented the low point at 40.1% below the previous year. May was down by 25.5% compared to 2019 and June was

